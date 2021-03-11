×
Matthew Fitzpatrick's amazing chip-in eagle from 76 feet is Shot of the Day

Mar 12, 2021

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Matthew Fitzpatrick found the bottom of the cup with a chip-in eagle from 76 feet away at the par-5 9th hole.