×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Marc Leishman's impressive tee shot yields birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 11, 2021

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Marc Leishman lands his 189-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.