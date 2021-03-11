×
Jordan Spieth’s Round 1 highlights from THE PLAYERS

Mar 12, 2021

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Jordan Spieth carded a 2-under 70 on Thursday, sitting five strokes back of the lead going into Friday’s round.