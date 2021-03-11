×
Joaquin Niemann nearly holes out for eagle at THE PLAYERS

Mar 11, 2021

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Joaquin Niemann lands his 97-yard approach right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 1st hole.