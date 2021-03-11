×
Dustin Johnson surprises young fan at THE PLAYERS

Mar 11, 2021

Ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, 13-year-old Christian was surprised by his favorite player Dustin Johnson with an invitation to attend the tournament. Christian was diagnosed with hemophilia at 13 months old. Due to potential severe bleeding, he couldn’t participate in contact sports … so he took up golf. Johnson made a surprise visit to Christian on Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass.