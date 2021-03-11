Dustin Johnson surprises young fan at THE PLAYERS

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Mar 11, 2021
Ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, 13-year-old Christian was surprised by his favorite player Dustin Johnson with an invitation to attend the tournament. Christian was diagnosed with hemophilia at 13 months old. Due to potential severe bleeding, he couldn’t participate in contact sports … so he took up golf. Johnson made a surprise visit to Christian on Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass.