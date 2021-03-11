×
Bryson DeChambeau reaches in two to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 11, 2021

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 218-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.