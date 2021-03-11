×
Brendon Todd's nice tee shot leads to birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 11, 2021

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Brendon Todd lands his 143-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.