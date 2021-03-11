×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Adam Scott's approach from the rough leads to birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 11, 2021

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Adam Scott lands his 182-yard approach from the rough 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.