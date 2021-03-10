×
Patrick Cantlay on his strategy to tackling the course prior to THE PLAYERS

Mar 10, 2021

Prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Patrick Cantlay breaks down TPC Sawgrass and the areas that favor his game. He also talks about his plan of action heading into the week.