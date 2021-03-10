Patrick Cantlay on his strategy to tackling the course prior to THE PLAYERS

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Mar 10, 2021
Prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Patrick Cantlay breaks down TPC Sawgrass and the areas that favor his game. He also talks about his plan of action heading into the week.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.