Jon Rahm plays No. 17 and No. 18 simulator at TPC Sawgrass

Mar 10, 2021
Ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Jon Rahm played the par-3 17th and the par-4 18th at TPC Sawgrass using an indoor golf simulator. He talks through his strategies for each hole.
