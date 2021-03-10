×
Harry Higgs comments before THE PLAYERS

Mar 10, 2021

Prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Harry Higgs comments on how TPC Sawgrass suits his game, his tactic to take on the 18th hole, and his excitement to have fans on site.