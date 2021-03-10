Harry Higgs comments before THE PLAYERS

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 10, 2021
Prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Harry Higgs comments on how TPC Sawgrass suits his game, his tactic to take on the 18th hole, and his excitement to have fans on site.
