Xander Schauffele on why he enjoys the challenge of TPC Sawgrass prior to THE PLAYERS

Mar 09, 2021

Prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Xander Schauffele breaks down what he likes most about TPC Sawgrass and how it challenges a player to play their best golf.