Latin American success on the PGA TOUR

Mar 09, 2021
THE PLAYERS Championship 2021 will see six Latino players at TPC Sawgrass, the most ever at the tournament. The new generation of Latin American stars on TOUR include Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz, Joaquin Niemann and more. They’ve followed the footsteps of the Latin lineage who paved the way.