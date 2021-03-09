×
Jon Rahm reflects on past experiences before THE PLAYERS

Mar 09, 2021

Prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Jon Rahm talks about having the 54-hole lead at THE PLAYERS in 2019 and what he took away from that experience to prepare for the upcoming week.