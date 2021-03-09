Fred Couples’ wild ace in 1997 and par save in 1999 at THE PLAYERS

|
Mar 09, 2021
In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 1997, Fred Couples made a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th hole. Two years later, the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 1999, Couples hit his tee shot in the water at the par-3 17th hole, re-teed and holed the shot on the fly for an amazing par save.