×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Fred Couples’ wild ace in 1997 and par save in 1999 at THE PLAYERS

Mar 09, 2021

In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 1997, Fred Couples made a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th hole. Two years later, the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 1999, Couples hit his tee shot in the water at the par-3 17th hole, re-teed and holed the shot on the fly for an amazing par save.