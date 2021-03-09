×
‘Better than most’ 20-year anniversary

Mar 09, 2021

In 2001, Tiger Woods made what would become an iconic putt on the par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. PGA TOUR players including Jerry Kelly, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and more share their memories and relive their reactions to the sensational moment including Gary Koch’s famous “better than most!” call for NBC.