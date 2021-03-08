×
Jordan Spieth's amazing ace leads Shots of the Week

Mar 08, 2021

Check out the top 10 shots of the week from the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard featuring Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth among others.