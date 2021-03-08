×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Fitness inspiration from Bryson DeChambeau’s victory at Arnold Palmer

Mar 08, 2021

GOLFWOD’s Michael Dennington talks through exercises focused on adding muscle and adding speed. This workout is inspired by eight-time PGA TOUR winner Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau picked up his second win of the 2020-21 season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.