Fitness inspiration from Bryson DeChambeau’s victory at Arnold Palmer

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Mar 08, 2021
GOLFWOD’s Michael Dennington talks through exercises focused on adding muscle and adding speed. This workout is inspired by eight-time PGA TOUR winner Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau picked up his second win of the 2020-21 season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.