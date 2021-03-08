×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Bryson DeChambeau’s winning highlights from Arnold Palmer

Mar 08, 2021

At the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau claimed his eighth PGA TOUR victory with rounds of 67-71-68-71, finishing 11-under par.