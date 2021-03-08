All of Jordan Spieth’s holes-in-one on the PGA TOUR … so far

|
Mar 08, 2021
Jordan Spieth has always been a fan favorite on the PGA TOUR, and shots like this are just one of the many reasons why. Check out all three holes-in-one from Jordan Spieth’s career, including shots from the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the 2015 BMW Championship and the 2013 Puerto Rico Open.