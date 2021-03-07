×
Zach Johnson reaches in two to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Zach Johnson lands his 194-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole.