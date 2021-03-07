×
Paul Casey gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Paul Casey gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole.