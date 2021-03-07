×
Lee Westwood sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Arnold Palmer

Mar 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lee Westwood drains a 13-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole.