Kristoffer Ventura’s ace is the Shot of the Day

Mar 08, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kristoffer Ventura holes his 201-yard tee shot to make a hole-in-one at the par-3 14th hole.