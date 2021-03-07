×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Chris Kirk chips in for birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Chris Kirk chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 11th hole.