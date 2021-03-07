×
Byeong Hun An holes bunker shot for birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Byeong Hun An holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.