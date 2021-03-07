×
Bryson DeChambeau’s interview after winning at Arnold Palmer

Mar 08, 2021

Following his final-round 1-under 71 at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau talks about what it means to him to win Arnold Palmer’s tournament.