Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down for birdie from bunker at Arnold Palmer

Mar 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.