Max Homa's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Max Homa lands his 222-yard tee shot 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 2nd hole.