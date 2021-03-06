×
Lee Westwood’s interview after Round 3 of Arnold Palmer

Mar 07, 2021

Following his third-round 7-under 65 at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lee Westwood talks about his mindset heading into Sunday with the lead.