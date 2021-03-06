×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Lee Westwood drains eagle putt from the fringe at Arnold Palmer

Mar 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lee Westwood rolls in a 32-foot putt from the fringe to make eagle at the par-5 16th hole.