×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Keegan Bradley drains long birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

Mar 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Keegan Bradley sinks a 32-foot putt from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.