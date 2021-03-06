×
Jordan Spieth aces No. 2 at Arnold Palmer

Mar 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jordan Spieth holes his 222-yard tee shot for a hole-in-one at the par-3 2nd hole.