×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Jazz Janewattananond aces No. 14 at Arnold Palmer

Mar 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jazz Janewattananond holes his 212-yard tee shot for a hole-in-one at the par-3 14th hole.