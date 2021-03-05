×
Viktor Hovland’s Round 2 highlights from Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland carded a 4-under 68 to get to 7-under for the tournament heading into the weekend.