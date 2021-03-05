×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Tyrrell Hatton holes 42-footer for fourth-straight birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 42-foot putt on the par-3 17th hole for his fourth-straight birdie.