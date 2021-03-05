×
Tommy Fleetwood birdies from fringe at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tommy Fleetwood makes his 13-foot birdie putt from the fringe at the par-4 5th hole.