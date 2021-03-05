×
Steve Stricker nestles wedge close and birdies at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Steve Stricker hits his 88-yard wedge inside 6 feet to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole.