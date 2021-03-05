×
Steve Stricker chips in for birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Steve Stricker chips in from just in front of the green to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.