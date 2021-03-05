×
Rory McIlroy’s Round 2 highlights from Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy carded a 1-under 71, and at -7 for the tournament, sits two shots back going into the weekend.