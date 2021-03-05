×
Paul Casey sticks approach to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Paul Casey lands his 95-yard approach 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 10th hole.