Max Homa saves par from the water at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, after sending his tee nearly into the water hazard, Max Homa rolls up his pant and stands in the water to punch his ball back into the fairway at the par-4 3rd hole. From there he would hit his 120-yard approach 11 feet from the cup and make the putt to save par.