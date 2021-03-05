×
Matt Wallace birdies after tee shot inside 3 feet at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Wallace makes birdie after nearly making a hole-in-one at the par-3 7th hole.