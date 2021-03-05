×
Lanto Griffin's wedge to 7 feet sets up birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lanto Griffin hits a 133-yard approach to 7 feet sets up birdie at the par-4 3rd hole.