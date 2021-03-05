×
Kramer Hickok birdies from heavy rough at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kramer Hickok's greenside flop from the rough finds the bottom of the cup for birdie at the par-3 17th hole.