Justin Rose's aggressive tee shot sets up birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Justin Rose hits his tee shot to 4 feet and makes birdie at the par-3 17th hole.