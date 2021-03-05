×
Jordan Spieth’s Round 2 highlights from Arnold Palmer

Mar 06, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jordan Spieth carded a 3-under 69 and trails the lead by four shots going into Saturday’s round at 5-under par.