×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Jordan Spieth's amazing flop saves par at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jordan Spieth plays an impressive flop shot to 3 feet, saving par on the par-4 18th hole.