×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Jordan Spieth's bunker play leads to birdie at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jordan Spieth gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 4th hole.