×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Chez Reavie drains 59-foot eagle putt through fringe at Arnold Palmer

Mar 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Chez Reavie putts through the fringe from 59 feet and holes it for eagle on the par-5 6th hole.